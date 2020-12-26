$324.41 Million in Sales Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to announce $324.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $321.60 million and the highest is $328.00 million. Zumiez reported sales of $328.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $983.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $980.70 million to $987.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZUMZ. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

ZUMZ stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.01. 94,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,321. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $917.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,340 shares in the company, valued at $861,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $440,833.17. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,281,447. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 57.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

