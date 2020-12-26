$283.25 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce sales of $283.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.30 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $258.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibraltar Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of ROCK stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $71.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,512. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

