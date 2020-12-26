$28.25 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLYM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLYM) to announce sales of $28.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.68 million and the highest is $28.83 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $22.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $108.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.56 million to $108.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $126.43 million, with estimates ranging from $111.94 million to $140.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

