23,726 Shares in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

