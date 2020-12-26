21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $32.36 on Friday. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth $412,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 43,145 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 100,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the third quarter worth about $2,663,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the third quarter worth about $38,182,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

