21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

VNET stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The firm had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.