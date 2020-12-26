$2.86 EPS Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce $2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the lowest is $2.84. AbbVie reported earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $10.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $10.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $12.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.26. 1,378,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,517,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.94. The company has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $109.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974,440 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 46.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbbVie by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

