19,627 Shares in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DZS by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 113,719 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DZS by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DZS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DZS by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DZSI. BidaskClub raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of DZS from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DZS Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.87 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, research analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

