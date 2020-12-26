16,680 Shares in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of StoneX Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $128,743,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at about $7,935,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,978,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,785,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,785,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SNEX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.10.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 0.23%.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $53,142.00. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $340,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,768 shares in the company, valued at $18,054,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,730 shares of company stock worth $7,086,204 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

