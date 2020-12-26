13,202 Shares in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSPR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 166.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 195,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 178.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 101,236 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 640.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 69,591 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSPR opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.91.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

