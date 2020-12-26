10,913 Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,913 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 49.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,023,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,104 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 348,730 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 69.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,060,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 434,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 76,981 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Banco Sabadell upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

