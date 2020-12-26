10,284 Shares in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,993,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,973,000 after buying an additional 101,490 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,512,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 494,093 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in New Senior Investment Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 320,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in New Senior Investment Group by 80.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 629,741 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in New Senior Investment Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

