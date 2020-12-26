$1.47 EPS Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.26. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $7.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $7.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.33.

In other news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $86,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $377,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $199,450.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,056.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,762 shares of company stock worth $2,690,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLAB traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $284.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,739. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.27. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $181.90 and a 52-week high of $292.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

