$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $158,865. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 704,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,416. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $50.18.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.