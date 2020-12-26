-$1.04 EPS Expected for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to post ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.93) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Liberty Braves Group.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BATRK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

BATRK stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,437. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $994.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,163,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 108,660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 102,413 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.