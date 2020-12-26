$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. ScanSource reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $757.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.00 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ScanSource from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ScanSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $69,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,642 shares of company stock worth $472,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ScanSource by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in ScanSource by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ScanSource by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 353.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ScanSource stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,101. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.37.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

