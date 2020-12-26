$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Pfizer reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,790,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,562,410. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $207.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8,940.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

