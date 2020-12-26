$0.29 EPS Expected for Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:GDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:GDP) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.52. Goodrich Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goodrich Petroleum.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 million.

Shares of GDP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.28. 4,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,794. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

