-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Itamar Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Itamar Medical.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $19.96. 8,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,300. The company has a market capitalization of $223.07 million, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.28. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 14.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.