-$0.11 EPS Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leslie’s.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 in the last ninety days.

Shares of LESL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. 693,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,339. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

