$0.02 EPS Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Limelight Networks reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LLNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of LLNW opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $507.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $100,499.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Marth sold 17,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $119,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,908 shares of company stock worth $951,011 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

