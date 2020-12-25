Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $74,692.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,612.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $113,090.39. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,190.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,574. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,825,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,518,000 after purchasing an additional 332,385 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in Zuora by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,925,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Zuora by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Zuora by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,002,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 136,811 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

