ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Achieves Market Cap of $244,132.02

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $244,132.02 and approximately $18.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.10 or 0.00641191 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001287 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,652,136,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,652,136,663 tokens. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

