Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Market Cap Reaches $103,207.18

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Zuflo Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zuflo Coin has a total market capitalization of $103,207.18 and approximately $13,614.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00137290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00691456 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00181202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00370692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00064481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00100293 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com . The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog

Zuflo Coin Token Trading

Zuflo Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.