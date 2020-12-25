ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer Sells 90,950 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 90,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $4,121,854.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $44.84 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,025.0% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,366,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,737,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.