Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZGNX. BidaskClub cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

ZGNX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 391,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,917. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 354.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.75) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Also, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $161,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,907,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,218 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 542,954 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 886,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 371,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,073,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

