Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.38.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 725,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.