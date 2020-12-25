Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $697.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report $697.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $678.90 million and the highest is $720.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $711.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of ZION traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,567. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $358,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 87,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,808 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

