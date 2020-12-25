Zinnwald Lithium Plc (ERIS.L) (LON:ERIS) Shares Down 19.1%

Zinnwald Lithium Plc (ERIS.L) (LON:ERIS)’s share price traded down 19.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.12). 528,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 562,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 106.01 and a current ratio of 106.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of £3.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.07.

Zinnwald Lithium Plc (ERIS.L) Company Profile (LON:ERIS)

Erris Resources plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops a portfolio of zinc prospects in Ireland and gold projects in Sweden. It also explores for lead, silver, and copper. The company holds 100% interests in the Abbeytown project, which consists of six prospecting licenses covering an area of 159 square kilometers in Ireland.

