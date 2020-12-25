ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) (CVE:ZEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.20

Shares of ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) (CVE:ZEN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.12, with a volume of 1013916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.88. The company has a market cap of C$215.73 million and a PE ratio of -134.21.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (ZEN.V) (CVE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

