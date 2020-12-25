ZB Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ZB token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. ZB has a total market capitalization of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00136317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.30 or 0.00683822 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00151458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00360615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00063969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00098618 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

