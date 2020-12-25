Zambeef Products Plc (ZAM.L) (LON:ZAM) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Zambeef Products Plc (ZAM.L) (LON:ZAM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.25. Zambeef Products Plc (ZAM.L) shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 25,364 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.78.

About Zambeef Products Plc (ZAM.L) (LON:ZAM)

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, eggs, dairy products, edible oils, fish, flour, and stock feed. It is also involved in row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,973 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,776 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops; and palm tree plantation.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Zambeef Products Plc (ZAM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zambeef Products Plc (ZAM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.