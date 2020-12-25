Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) to “Buy”

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INTEQ. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS INTEQ opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Intelsat has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $489.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Intelsat will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

