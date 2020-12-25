Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GMS (NYSE:GMS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut GMS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded GMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stephens downgraded GMS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded GMS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GMS from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

GMS stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. GMS has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC increased its stake in GMS by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,487 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 452.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 466,280 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1,318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 183,258 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

