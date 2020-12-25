Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) to Buy

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 68,980 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 458.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 298,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Partners by 80.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 59,597 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Global Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the third quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

