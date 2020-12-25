Zacks Investment Research Lowers SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SWI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist raised SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Shares of SWI opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $260.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 57,813 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $1,270,151.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 991,894 shares in the company, valued at $21,791,911.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,286,429.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 726,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,317,062.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock worth $197,594,819. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SolarWinds by 227.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SolarWinds (SWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.