Zacks Investment Research Lowers Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Interactive Brokers have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company's efforts to develop proprietary software (including IBKR Lite) and an increase in emerging market customer base are expected to aid financials. Its efficient capital deployments indicate a strong liquidity position. The company has a very low level of compensation expense (relative to net revenues) owing to its technological excellence. This will likely support profits. The deal to buy the retail unit of Folio Investments will strengthen the company's position in the online brokerage space. However, mounting expenses owing to technology upgrades and continued investments in franchise will likely hurt the bottom line. Also, the near-zero interest rate environment along with the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown remain major near-term headwinds.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Interactive Brokers Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $61.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $1,091,784.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 41,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,007,185.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 717,569 shares of company stock worth $38,383,002. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 657.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,782,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $9,168,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

