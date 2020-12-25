Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EC. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.24.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 14.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

