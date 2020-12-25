Zacks Investment Research Lowers Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Domo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Domo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Domo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.57.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. Domo has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 2.93.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Domo will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $122,471.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $432,574.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,355.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,873 shares of company stock worth $16,786,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Domo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 4,004.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 44,054 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

