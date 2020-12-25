Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) to Sell

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

PMVP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.55.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($1.18).

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $17,100,000.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,113,000.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

