Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) to Sell

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HYMC. ValuEngine raised Hycroft Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hycroft Mining in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hycroft Mining in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hycroft Mining will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hycroft Mining news, CEO Diane R. Garrett acquired 6,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 54,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $411,252.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,525 shares of company stock valued at $893,140 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at $39,427,000. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 27.0% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 468,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

