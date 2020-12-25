Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Sell

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.93 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Sanborn purchased 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $307,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,670.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $9,627,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 425,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,591,000 after buying an additional 164,475 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $3,784,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,765,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

