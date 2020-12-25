Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post sales of $60.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.50 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $55.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $241.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.50 million to $245.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $234.95 million, with estimates ranging from $234.80 million to $235.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.59. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $37.74.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.