Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. First Interstate BancSystem reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,375.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

