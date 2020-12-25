Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FATE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.84. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $103.66.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.