Zacks: Brokerages Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million.

Shares of DCT opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.91.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.