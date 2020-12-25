Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.10 Million

Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report sales of $195.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $193.20 million and the highest is $197.00 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $193.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $771.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $767.50 million to $774.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $829.75 million, with estimates ranging from $818.10 million to $836.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWST. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $61.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,131. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $63.58. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

