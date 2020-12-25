Zacks: Brokerages Expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

BKCC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 173,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,207. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

In other BlackRock Capital Investment news, President Nik Singhal acquired 10,000 shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 73,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Keenan acquired 80,350 shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $210,517.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,840.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 98,350 shares of company stock valued at $259,557. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 703,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,375,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 108,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 188,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.