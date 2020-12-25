Zacks: Brokerages Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.85 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.39.

ATVI stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.96. 2,269,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,382,999. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $274,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 36.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

