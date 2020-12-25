Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce $291.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.40 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $302.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 208,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

