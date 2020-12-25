Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.70 Million

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce $291.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.40 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $302.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 208,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.